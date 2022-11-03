Deadline for admissions to SPPU distance education courses extended to November 15

The deadline for admissions in external courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has been extended by the School of Open and Distance Learning till November 15.

According to a notice put out by the department, all study centres have been notified to extend the deadline for admissions to the first year of Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce, Masters of Arts and Masters of Commerce through the distance education mode.

While the extension to the deadline has been given as per the instructions of the University Grants Commission (UGC), SPPU officials said it has come as a blessing since the admissions to distance courses have been low so far this year.

Vaibhav Jadhav, co-ordinator, School of Open and Distance Learning department, said that there are 80 study centres under the SPPU with each study centre having approval for 50 to 200 students each.

“This year, the results for our BA and BCom courses have been delayed. We are hopeful that these students who have passed out will take admissions in the master’s courses through distance mode. Hence this extension might prove useful for us,” said Jadhav.

Meanwhile, the entire admission process is online through the university’s website and interested students can pay the admission fees and fill out the admission form, online, till 11 am on November 15.