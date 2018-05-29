Days before nation-wide farmers’ strike, many state outfits say they will steer clear of it

The genesis of the strike was in Puntamba village, in Rahata taluka of Ahmednagar, where villagers had passed a resolution in the Gram Sabha and called for a strike. The strike later gained steam as thousands of farmers from across the state joined it. The genesis of the strike was in Puntamba village, in Rahata taluka of Ahmednagar, where villagers had passed a resolution in the Gram Sabha and called for a strike. The strike later gained steam as thousands of farmers from across the state joined it.

Various farmers’ groups from the state, which had played a crucial role in the strike last year, have decided to stay away from the nation-wide farmer’s strike that is scheduled to start on June 1. The strike has been called by the All India Kisan Sabha. Shivkumar Sharma, convenor of the Sabha, has asked farmers to ensure that supply of milk and fresh produce to 40 major cities are “disrupted” as that, he said, will force the government to accept their demands.

The farmers’ demands include proper implementation of the M S Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations as well as a complete loan waiver.

However, days before the strike, farmers’ groups from Nashik, Ahmednagar and Pune have declared that they will not participate in the strike. Deepak Bhise, president of the Junnar District Tomato Growers’ Association, said such strikes cause even more financial losses to farmers. “Last year, farmers had incurred heavy losses due to the strike, which was sabotaged by some so-called leaders… we do not wish to repeat our losses,” he said.

ALSO READ | High procurement of crop means little to farmers: Yogendra Yadav

Most farmers in Maharashtra were waiting for the monsoon to begin their sowing operations, said Bhise.

Hansraj Wadghule, a leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana from Nashik, said they will not participate in the strike. “More than 3,000 cases were filed against farmers last year and they are yet to be withdrawn. We do not wish to involve farmers in this year’s strike,” he said.

During Shetkari Sampa, the seven-day strike last year, farmers had stopped supplying milk and vegetables to urban markets. However, within a day of the strike, a section of farmer leaders had tried to call it off after late-night talks with the government. Farmers from Nashik, Ahmednagar and Pune refused to call it off and eventually, the government agreed to the demands of the farmers and announced a Rs 30,000-crore loan waiver.

The genesis of the strike was in Puntamba village, in Rahata taluka of Ahmednagar, where villagers had passed a resolution in the Gram Sabha and called for a strike. The strike later gained steam as thousands of farmers from across the state joined it.

However, Puntamba sarpanch Dr Dhanajay Dhanvate said the village residents will not participate in this year’s strike.

Undeterred by the many groups which are not participating in strike called by the All India Kisan Sabha, its organisers said they have received overwhelming response from farmers from across the length and breadth of the country. “In Maharashtra, a section of the “so-called” farmer leaders have opposed the strike, but we are certain farmers will support it,” said Sandeep Gidde, one of the organisers of the strike.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App