Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Days before immersion, sound levels cross permissible limits, finds survey

For the last 20 years, Dr Mahesh Shindikar, assistant professor of biology from COEP Technical University, and his team of students have been monitoring sound levels at 10 locations along Laxmi Road on the last day of Ganesh festival.

College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), Maharashtra government, Ganesh puja, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHeavy traffic at J M Road on the 8th day of Ganeshotsav, in Pune on Wednesday. Arul Horizon

Noise levels have breached permissible limits across the city and even crossed 90 decibel much before the final day of Ganesh immersion procession, according to a survey conducted by the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), which was recently accorded the status of a technical university by the Maharashtra government.

For the last 20 years, Dr Mahesh Shindikar, assistant professor of biology from COEP Technical University, and his team of students have been monitoring sound levels at 10 locations along Laxmi Road on the last day of Ganesh festival. “This year, in addition to this exercise, we also systematically measured and recorded noise levels during 7 pm and 9 pm for the past eight days across different locations in the city. The average noise level recorded for 10 days was between 80-90 decibel,” Dr Shindikar told The Indian Express.

Normally, the permissible limit for a residential area, commercial area and industrial area is 55, 65 and 75 decibel.

“This study was performed with the objective of raising awareness and social responsibility during Ganesh festival. Celebrations during Ganesh festival in Pune attract wide attention. The enthusiasm of these celebrations, however, was dampened by the pandemic situation in 2020. Pune’s Ganesh Mandals and citizens were eagerly awaiting the festival this year. However… Pune residents and Ganesh festival enthusiasts visiting the city experienced noise which is more than permissible limits even for an industrial area. The noise may not seem much amidst the processions and celebrations, but the intensity has severe implications on health. Most of the locations under this study are near residential areas and hospitals; affecting the children and the elderly residing in nearby areas,” Dr Shindikar said.

Findings of the survey showed that average noise levels (ranging between 92 and 95 decibel) were the highest on September 5 at Jangli Maharaj Road, Garware College Road, Lal Mahal area, Camp and Raviwar Peth. Even in suburban areas like Pashan, Sus Road, Sutarwadi and Baner, average noise levels on September 2 ranged between 88 and 91 decibel.

On September 3 and 4, noise levels were above 80 decibel a t several locations including Ideal Colony, Anand Nagar, Pune Municipal Corporation Bhawan, Bajirao Road and Shivaji statue area.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:11:30 am
