Days after they went missing, couple found dead in lake

A 25-year-old engineer and his 20-year-old wife, who had gone missing on Sunday morning from their home in Wagholi, were found dead in a lake in Lonikand on Wednesday morning. Police said a primary probe points to suicide as the cause of death.

Police have identified the deceased as Mangesh Mhasu Nagare and his wife Priyanka. On Tuesday night, Mangesh’s elder brother Ganesh had approached Lonikand police and filed a missing complaint, saying Mangesh and Priyanka had left their house on Sunday morning without taking their mobile phones with them.

The family members searched for them for more than a day and then approached the police.

Ganesh had mentioned in his missing complaint that he and Mangesh had a fight on the night before he went missing. Inspector Dagdu Hake of Lonikand police station said, “Hours after the missing complaint was filed with us, the bodies of the husband and wife were found in a lake in Lonikand area. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide… As part of the investigation, we will be speaking to the family members and their acquaintances. No suicide note has been found yet.”