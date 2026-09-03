Days after murdering wife, trying to kill son, ex-serviceman found dead in suspected suicide

"On Wednesday, the dead body of Mahendra Daundkar was found hanging from a tree in the Chandoli area in Khed. Initial probe points to this being a case of suicide. Further probe is on," said an officer from Khed police station.

Days after allegedly murdering his 40-year-old wife wife and attempting to kill his teenage son, 45-year-old Army ex-serviceman Mahendra Shivaji Daundkar was found dead Wednesday in a suspected case of suicide in Khed taluka of Pune.

According to an FIR registered at Khed police station, Daundkar had retired from the Army in 2019 and was working as a security guard at a private company in Vishrantwadi in Pune. His wife, Deepa, 40, was allegedly killed at their home in Sangam Garden, Khed, on the night of August 30. The couple’s 17-year-old son, Atharva, told police that he had gone to a friend’s house around 9.30 pm in their building. At around 11.35 pm, the friend’s mother told Atharv she had received a missed call from his mother and he immediately returned home.