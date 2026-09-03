Days after murdering wife, trying to kill son, ex-serviceman found dead in suspected suicide

According to an FIR registered at Khed police station, Daundkar had retired from the Army in 2019 and was working as a security guard at a private company in Vishrantwadi in Pune.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
3 min readPuneSep 3, 2026 12:00 AM IST
ex-serviceman found dead in suspected suicide, ex-serviceman suspected suicide, ex-serviceman found dead, ex-serviceman murders wife, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs"On Wednesday, the dead body of Mahendra Daundkar was found hanging from a tree in the Chandoli area in Khed. Initial probe points to this being a case of suicide. Further probe is on," said an officer from Khed police station.
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Days after allegedly murdering his 40-year-old wife wife and attempting to kill his teenage son, 45-year-old Army ex-serviceman Mahendra Shivaji Daundkar was found dead Wednesday in a suspected case of suicide in Khed taluka of Pune.

According to an FIR registered at Khed police station, Daundkar had retired from the Army in 2019 and was working as a security guard at a private company in Vishrantwadi in Pune. His wife, Deepa, 40, was allegedly killed at their home in Sangam Garden, Khed, on the night of August 30. The couple’s 17-year-old son, Atharva, told police that he had gone to a friend’s house around 9.30 pm in their building. At around 11.35 pm, the friend’s mother told Atharv she had received a missed call from his mother and he immediately returned home.

According to his statement, Mahendra opened the door and told him not to disturb his mother as she was sleeping after taking a pill. Atharv said he went into the bedroom and found his mother unresponsive. Her body allegedly felt cold and her face had turned dark and bluish, while there were injury marks on her neck.

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When Atharv confronted his father, Mahendra allegedly locked the bedroom door from inside and attempted to strangle him with a cloth. The teenager managed to push him away and raise an alarm. Mahendra allegedly then picked up two knives from the kitchen and threatened to stab his son if he continued shouting. During the ensuing struggle, he allegedly slashed the teenager’s right thumb.

Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the commotion. According to the FIR, Mahendra pushed his elderly father-in-law and fled towards the fields. Deepa was taken to a hospital in Khed and later to the government hospital at Chakan, where doctors declared her dead. Khed police had registered a case against Mahendra under Sections 103(1), 109(1) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, attempt to murder and intentional insult.

Subsequently, a search was launched for Mahendra. “On Wednesday, the dead body of Mahendra Daundkar was found hanging from a tree in the Chandoli area in Khed. Initial probe points to this being a case of suicide. Further probe is on,” said an officer from Khed police station.

 

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Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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