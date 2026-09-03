Days after murdering wife, trying to kill son, ex-serviceman found dead in suspected suicide

3 min readPuneSep 3, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Days after allegedly murdering his 40-year-old wife wife and attempting to kill his teenage son, 45-year-old Army ex-serviceman Mahendra Shivaji Daundkar was found dead Wednesday in a suspected case of suicide in Khed taluka of Pune.
According to an FIR registered at Khed police station, Daundkar had retired from the Army in 2019 and was working as a security guard at a private company in Vishrantwadi in Pune. His wife, Deepa, 40, was allegedly killed at their home in Sangam Garden, Khed, on the night of August 30. The couple’s 17-year-old son, Atharva, told police that he had gone to a friend’s house around 9.30 pm in their building. At around 11.35 pm, the friend’s mother told Atharv she had received a missed call from his mother and he immediately returned home.
According to his statement, Mahendra opened the door and told him not to disturb his mother as she was sleeping after taking a pill. Atharv said he went into the bedroom and found his mother unresponsive. Her body allegedly felt cold and her face had turned dark and bluish, while there were injury marks on her neck.
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When Atharv confronted his father, Mahendra allegedly locked the bedroom door from inside and attempted to strangle him with a cloth. The teenager managed to push him away and raise an alarm. Mahendra allegedly then picked up two knives from the kitchen and threatened to stab his son if he continued shouting. During the ensuing struggle, he allegedly slashed the teenager’s right thumb.
Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the commotion. According to the FIR, Mahendra pushed his elderly father-in-law and fled towards the fields. Deepa was taken to a hospital in Khed and later to the government hospital at Chakan, where doctors declared her dead. Khed police had registered a case against Mahendra under Sections 103(1), 109(1) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, attempt to murder and intentional insult.
Subsequently, a search was launched for Mahendra. “On Wednesday, the dead body of Mahendra Daundkar was found hanging from a tree in the Chandoli area in Khed. Initial probe points to this being a case of suicide. Further probe is on,” said an officer from Khed police station.