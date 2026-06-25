Days after ‘killing’ for love, Siya and Chetan turn on each other: Police

Days after they allegedly killed 25-year-old Ketan Agrawal for ‘love’, Siya Goyal (20) and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22) are blaming each other for plotting the murder that has made national headlines, police have said.

Ketan, the son of a prominent real estate businessman and a director in the family firm, died after falling into a gorge next to Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. While the death was earlier seen as an accidental death, the investigation revealed that he was pushed, allegedly by his fiancee Siya and her boyfriend, Chetan. The two have been arrested in a case of murder and criminal conspiracy.

According to investigators, Chetan has claimed that he wanted to elope with Siya, but she insisted on the murder plan. Siya, on the other hand, has told investigators that killing Ketan was Chetan’s idea and that he had cried after an earlier attempt to murder him failed on June 14.

The cops say these statements appear to be defence strategies by the two accused to shift blame. “They are trying to put the onus of the conspiracy on each other, which clearly seems to be their defence strategy. We have a chain of evidence that suggests that they were both in on the conspiracy to eliminate Ketan. Chetan has claimed that he wanted to elope and that it was Siya who wanted to kill Ketan. Siya, on the other hand, has claimed it was Chetan who wanted to kill Ketan. Siya has said Chetan cried in front of her after the plan could not be executed on June 14,” said an officer, who is a part of the probe.

“We have also come to know that Siya and Chetan met at a cafe in Pune between May 31 and June 4. We are investigating this meeting and trying to establish if it was part of the conspiracy,” the officer said.

Siya and Ketan were engaged on February 19 Siya and Ketan were engaged on February 19

An affair, and a hasty wedding plan

According to police, Ketan had returned to India after completing his Master’s degree in Boston. His family had known Siya’s since the 1990s, and they met at a wedding in Gulbarga this February. Shortly after, the family discussed their match, and the two were engaged within a week.

Siya, however, was in a relationship with Chetan and did not want to marry Ketan, police have found. Siya and Ketan’s wedding was to happen later this year, and their families had planned a grand ceremony at a palace in Rajasthan.

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Shortly after Ketan fell off the fort on June 18, Siya informed his family and the police. But the investigation revealed inconsistencies and clues that pointed to her involvement in his death. Police also identified a suspicious man in CCTV footage from the fort as Chetan. The two were arrested on June 23 and are in police custody.