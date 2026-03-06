Days after finding woman’s body, Pune police nab murderer but victim’s identity yet to be established

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The crime branch of the Pune city police recently arrested a person on charges of murdering and attempting to rape an unidentified woman.
The police have identified the accused as Prakash Vibhishan Mane, 29, a resident of Wadki Nala in Haveli.
The victim, a woman aged between 30 and 40 years, was found dead at a secluded spot near Dive Ghat on Hadapsar-Saswad Road on March 3.
An offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Fursungi police station. The police said that although the deceased woman has not been identified yet, an investigation was launched to find out the person who murdered her.
The police team checked videos captured by CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and other locations. Based on clues obtained from a CCTV video, police constables Amit Kamble and Tanaji Deshmukh identified and nabbed Mane for questioning.
As per a press release issued on Friday, the probe revealed that Mane allegedly tried to develop physical relations with the woman. “When she resisted, the accused Mane allegedly strangled and stoned the woman to death. We have arrested Mane, and further investigation is on,” said senior police inspector Sudarshan Gaikwad of the crime branch.
“A prima facie probe has revealed that the deceased was residing on a footpath in the area for the last few days. Attempts are being made to identify the woman. The accused worked as a supervisor at a private company,” said Gaikwad.