Days after finding woman’s body, Pune police nab murderer but victim’s identity yet to be established

The crime branch of the Pune city police recently arrested a person on charges of murdering and attempting to rape an unidentified woman.

The police have identified the accused as Prakash Vibhishan Mane, 29, a resident of Wadki Nala in Haveli.

The victim, a woman aged between 30 and 40 years, was found dead at a secluded spot near Dive Ghat on Hadapsar-Saswad Road on March 3.

An offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Fursungi police station. The police said that although the deceased woman has not been identified yet, an investigation was launched to find out the person who murdered her.