Day two of Metro: Many enjoy ‘joy ride’; water, parking woes trouble others

A DAY after Pune Metro rail service was flagged off between Pimpri and Phugewadi with much fanfare, the number of commuters availing of the service saw a dip in the morning and afternoon. A number of people boarding the Metro said they were doing so to “enjoy a joy ride” even as a few complained about lack of water at the station and absence of parking space.

People from all walks of life and different age groups, including children, officer goers, college students and even cops catching a break, were seen enjoying the ride.

The most common sight was of young children who had come with their parents and grandparents. Advak Kadam, a Class 1 student, who kept moving up and down from his seat and peering through the window panes, said, “I have come straight from my school…I am very happy in the train.” Swapnil Chavan, his father, said, “We have come all the way from Manchar…Yesterday, we saw the inauguration of the Metro service and Arnav insisted that we should travel by the train.”

Chavan said though they enjoyed the quick Metro service, they were disappointed that the train ran for only seven kilometre. “We thought it had been flagged off till Shivajinagar. Besides, where should people like us who have come from far-off places park our vehicles? We came from Manchar and found no parking available at Nashik Phata, Kasarwadi or even Phugewadi station. The entire Pune-Mumbai highway has no parking space,” he said.

Lahoo Landge, a local resident, said he was happy with not having to deal with traffic jams even as he complained that he could not “get a glass of water” anywhere. “In the entire station area, it was difficult to find drinking water. Amid rising heat conditions, a person will collapse if they don’t get water immediately.”