Day one of reopening: Not too many customers at Pimpri market, and not much social distancing

The order also allowed all key markets in the twin city, where non-essential shops sell an array of articles and clothes, to re-open. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) The order also allowed all key markets in the twin city, where non-essential shops sell an array of articles and clothes, to re-open. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

A day after the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation allowed shops at market places to open, confusion prevailed among shopkeepers in Pimpri market about which parts of the market were allowed to be open on day one. The few customers who turned up did wear masks but didn’t bother keeping a distance from each other.

In an order issued on Thursday, Pimpri-Chinchwd Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar had allowed opening of all shops, including salons, beauty parlours and garages, from 9 am to 5 pm. The order also allowed all key markets in the twin city, where non-essential shops sell an array of articles and clothes, to re-open.

Raja Sawant, a local activist, said,”PCMC did a good thing by allowing Pimpri market to open. For the last two months, the shopkeepers and their families have suffered a lot. But since it was the first day, social distancing was not observed. We will be going around the market tomorrow and trying to spread awareness about social distancing”.

Haresh Bodani, a local community leader and prominent businessman, said, “PCMC deserves praise for allowing shopkeepers to function. Traders and shopkeepers went through a bad time during the lockdown… but since it was the first day, there were hardly any customers. Though everyone was wearing a mask, social distancing was missing. We will hold a meeting and set up a team to spread awareness about social distancing.”Hardikar, who visited the market on Friday, said, “There was confusion among shopkeepers about which side should remain open. We have allowed one side to remain open on one day and another side the next day. We have allowed parking in the same manner. I don’t agree that there was no social distancing… it was there but not to a great degree… from Monday, I am sure the market will streamline its operations. Otherwise, as I have already stated, we will close it down”.

He added that in other markets in Bhosari, Masulkar Colony and Chinchwad, social distancing was maintained.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd