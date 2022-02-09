Day after joining, 18-year-old cadet collapses at NDA campus, dies

An 18-year-old cadet, who had joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) on Monday, died after he fainted and collapsed on the academy campus on Tuesday, the police said. The circumstances leading to his death are yet to be ascertained, police said.

NDA authorities have ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident.

In a press statement, the NDA said, “Cadet G Pratyush, a native of Bengaluru, had joined National Defence Academy on February 7 as part of 147th Course. The cadet, on the next day, February 8, collapsed in his room, and despite best efforts he could not be revived. A post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. The parents of the deceased cadet have been informed, and a report of the incident has been initiated with the appropriate Police Authority. A ceremony for the deceased cadet with full military honour was conducted on February 9.”

“As per the information received by the Uttamnagar police station, which has jurisdiction over the NDA, the 18-year-old cadet, G Pratyush, hailed from Bangalore and had joined the academy on February 7. On the evening of February 8, the cadet is said to have fainted and collapsed near his room. He was later pronounced dead. As of now, the circumstances leading to his fall and death are yet to be ascertained.” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Pornima Gaikwad.

DCP Gaikwad added, “After the death was reported to us, a senior police officer of inspector rank was deputed and an inquest examination was conducted in presence of a magistrate.”

In September last year, a 22-year-old cadet from Maldives, who was undergoing training at the NDA, had collapsed during a training activity and died. The academy had said at the time that a Court of Inquiry had been ordered to investigate the incident.

In 2013, a 19-year-old cadet who hailed from Uttarakhand had collapsed and died during night navigation activity at the NDA.