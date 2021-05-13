Day after firing inside Bansode’s office: MLA’s son booked after ‘man who opened fire’ alleges kidnapping & murder attempt by him and 15 others

A day after gunshots were fired in the office premises of Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police are also probing allegations of attempt to murder and kidnapping levelled against Bansode’s son and aides, following a complaint filed by the man who had allegedly opened fire.

At least two gunshots were fired at the office premises of NCP leader and MLA from Pimpri, Anna Bansode (43) on Wednesday afternoon around 2 pm. While Bansode was unhurt, the alleged assailant, Tanaji Pawar, had sustained injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by some people.

Initial investigation revealed that Pawar, who works as a manager for a solid waste management contractor in Pimpri, had been having arguments with Bansode and his personal assistant over giving jobs to some youths in the contractor’s company. There were heated arguments between Pawar and Bansode on Wednesday afternoon around 2 pm at Bansode’s office, after which Pawar allegedly opened fire. Later, during the investigation, police had recovered two empty shells and one live round from the premises.

Police charged Pawar under Indian Penal Code provisions pertaining to attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. Meanwhile, Pawar also levelled serious allegations against Bansode’s son Siddharth and at least 15 more aides, saying they kidnapped him from his office in Akurdi on Wednesday morning.

In his FIR filed at Pimpri police station, Pawar has said that two persons who work for Bansode allegedly kidnapped him from his Akurdi office at 11 am on Wednesday and took him to a location in Kalbhornagar in Chinchwad, where Siddharth and 10 to 15 others brutally beat him up with leather belt, metal rods and pointed metal objects.

Based on Pawar’s complaint, Siddharth and at least 15 others have been charged under IPC sections pertaining to kidnapping, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. They have also been booked for violating various pandemic related norms in force. Police have confirmed that Pawar had sustained injuries and was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Meanwhile, a second offence was also registered against Siddharth Bansode, Anna Bansode’s personal assistant and at least eight others, based on a complaint filed by a staffer working from the same contractor. The complainant has alleged that Siddharth and others came to their office on Tuesday morning, threatened the staff, assaulted a staffer with a metal rod and verbally abused the people present there.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar said, “Two separate offences have been registered based on complaints filed by both the sides. Allegations in both the cases will be thoroughly investigated.”

In a video statement after Wednesday’s incident, Bansode had said, “The contractor’s manager, Tanaji Pawar, was contacted by my PA around 10 days ago, asking whether two youths who were in need of jobs could be given employment. When speaking to us about this, Pawar used strong language. I told him and the contractor that if giving jobs was not possible, then let it go. Later, he suddenly opened fire. We have handed this matter to the police and they will take it to the logical end.”