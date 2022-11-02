scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Day after eatery manager death, 3 arrested; minor boy detained

The three suspects were produced before a court in Pune and have been remanded to police custody. The minor detained in the case was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board

A DAY after a 24-year-old restaurant manager was found dead with 48 stab wounds, the police have arrested three persons and detained a minor for the alleged murder. Bharat Bhagwan Kadam was allegedly murdered following a dispute over relations with a woman.

Kadam lived in the Matenagar area of Dhayari for the past seven years and worked as a manager at Garwa Biryani restaurant in the same area. The incident came to light sometime before 1am on Sunday when the night patrolling marshals responded to a call from a resident about a man being attacked by assailants. Kadam was found in a pool of blood with 48 stab injuries.

Analysing technical leads from the area, the police zeroed in on a suspect, Aniket More, and his three accomplices. Late on Monday, they arrested More (25), his cousin Dheeraj Sonavane (19), friend Yogesh Pawale (19), and detained a minor a few days short of turning 18.

“Investigation suggests that More and Kadam had had a fight over their relationship with the same woman. More had reportedly been nursing grudges against Kadam. The murder was a fallout of their rivalry,” said a statement from Sinhagad Road police station.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 12:05:34 am
