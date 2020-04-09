Day after COVID-19 patient died, FIR against doctor

An FIR has been filed against the doctor under Sections 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code (Representational Image) An FIR has been filed against the doctor under Sections 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code (Representational Image)

A day after the death of a man with COVID-19 symptoms in Ratnagiri district, the district administration on Thursday filed an FIR against the doctor who treated the patient.

“…The patient had COVID-19 related symptoms and should have been immediately referred to the government hospital. There should be no delay in such cases,” said Ratnagiri District Collector Laxminarayan Mishra.

The patient was admitted to a government hospital on April 6, where he died on Wednesday. An FIR has been filed against the doctor who runs the private clinic, where the patient had been initially admitted under Sections 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code. He has not been arrested yet, officials said.

Mishra said they have quarantined 25 persons who had come in contact with the deceased. “We are going to seal 3-km area around the village,” he said.

The patient had returned from Dubai on March 18, said an official. “A week later, he developed some symptoms. He then approached the local clinic…,” said an official.

Mishra said the district has seen four cases, of which, one has been discharged while two are still in hospital

