Day after CM Fadnavis’ roadshow in city, PMC pulls down 4,331 advertising material

A day after the Mahajanadesh Yatra of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis passed through the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration said it has pulled down 4,331 “illegal” hoardings and flexes on Monday. It also said that action would continue for next few days, however, no police complaint for illegal hoardings and flex boards has been filed.

“We have started pulling down the hoardings and flex boards that were put up for the roadshow. The work was started on Sunday and still continues. A total of 4,331 illegal advertising boards were removed on Monday,” said Shantanu Goel, additional municipal commissioner.

The illegal advertising material included 1,481 advertising boards, 706 flags, 770 posters, 755 banner, 560 flexes and 159 other items.

A civic official said, “It will take few more days to pull the hoardings and advertising boards down.”

Incidentally, the advertising material was being put up since a week before the CM’s roadshow on Sunday by local party leaders and those aspiring to get a ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly elections, but the PMC administration turned a blind eye till the yatra got over.

On the allegations of large tree branches being trimmed for the roadshow, Goel said the civic administration has started an inquiry into it and would initiate action based on the report.