Day 4: BRTS troubles continue, PCMC sets up panel to put service on track

A bus broke down in the BRT route on Monday. Rajesh Stephan A bus broke down in the BRT route on Monday. Rajesh Stephan

After three days of chaos on the newly launched Nigdi-Dapodi BRTS route, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and traffic police on Monday finally joined hands to ensure smooth running of the service. A four-member committee has been formed to monitor the operations.

“The committee will survey the route and suggest improvements,” said municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar. The committee will include a PCMC official, a PMPML official, a traffic police inspector and a consultant. Hardikar said that there has been a significant improvement in the service as fewer drivers were skipping the route and traffic wardens were ensuring that private vehicles stayed off it.

Hardikar said that efforts were on to ensure that buses ran in one lane. “Our efforts are to ensure that buses run in one lane, whether in the BRTS route or out of it. This will ensure buses are not caught in traffic jams and also reduce accidents,” he said.

The civic chief’s reaction is significant as commuters have been complaining that at some spots the buses, after leaving the BRTS track, suddenly swerve left, causing jams and endangering the lives of other travellers. For instance, after leaving the Nashik Phata Chowk signal, the buses move left to head towards Kasarwadi bus stop, where because of the narrow road a traffic jam ensues almost every two minute. “We will shift the bus stop,” said Hardikar.

Similarly, at Dapodi, after leaving the signal, the buses move left and right, causing traffic jams. “If we are not able to place barricades, we will demarcate the spot with white marks so that the bus drivers realise the lane in which they have to move. We will also place traffic wardens,” said Hardikar.

The PCMC has also been running short of barricades which could be used to segregate the BRTS route. Meanwhile, on the fourth day, the BRTS route continued to limp with traffic wardens missing at a few spots and traffic police refusing to extend help. Several PMPML drivers, like in the past three days, brazenly skipped the BRTS lane.

Compounding the miseries of commuters, six PMPML buses were stranded in the BRTS lane for a good 15 minutes after the wheels of a bus got air-locked at Morwadi Chowk. “It took 15 minutes for the breakdown vans to reach the spot. This was the third incident of bus breakdown in the BRTS lane in the last four days,” said Vijay Bhojne, incharge of the CMC BRTS department.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App