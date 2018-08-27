Day 3: BRTS services hobbled as traffic wardens go missing, buses skip route

A PMPML bus skips the BRTS route in Kasarwadi area Sunday A PMPML bus skips the BRTS route in Kasarwadi area Sunday

For the third consecutive day on Sunday, the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route between Nigdi and Dapodi, on the 13-km Pune-Mumbai highway stretch, continued to be a nightmare for commuters. While traffic wardens went missing, traffic policemen didn’t cooperate with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to ensure that the service ran seamlessly. To add to the chaos, some PMPML drivers skipped the BRTS route.

At spots where the traffic wardens were present, they remained mere spectators, arguing that motorists did not listen to them. As a result, the BRTS route became a freeway for all kinds of vehicles, especially private cars.

The traffic police took no intiative to man the vehicles on the BRTS route and simply watched on as motorists violated traffic signals . Not one traffic constable or official was seen helping the wardens or guiding them to ensure smooth traffic on the route.

Apprehensive of traffic congestion, many PMPML bus drivers also skipped the route. Some drivers claimed the doors on the right did not open, and that’s why they had to skip the BRTS.

At some spots, bus stops located close to each other created more chaos. In Akurdi, two bus stops were located opposite each other — one on the BRTS route and another outside — causing confusion among commuters. At Kasarwadi, two bus stops were located at a distance of about 50 feet.

The only positive change visible on Sunday was the setting up of some barricades near the bus stop at Kasarwadi, to help the buses run on one lane.

Vijay Bhojne, BRTS department in-charge of PCMC, said they wanted traffic police to help them till the service was streamlined. “We are not getting any help from the traffic police. Even the traffic wardens’ performance is not up to the mark,” he said.

Additional Police Commissioner Makrand Ranade said they were facing a manpower crunch, but would do their best to ensure that the BRTS service ran smoothly. “However, the PCMC is supposed to look after traffic wardens,” he said.

Deepak Vichare, a resident of Masulkar Colony, said, “The BRTS is really confusing. At several places, the dedicated BRTS route is missing. I think the PCMC should scrap the service as it will help in easing traffic congestion, which has been compounded by work on the Pune Metro project”.

