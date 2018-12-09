Day 2 of NH7 Weekender Pune audience hits a new high with Joe Satriani

Written by Sahana Iyer

The second day of NH7 Weekender began on a “warm note”. The impact of the heat was evident as people huddled into groups on the floor, under the shade of the tents. However, the first performance by Delhi-based singer Tanya Nambiar got quite a few people on their feet. As she began singing her upbeat song, Sugarbomb, and grooving on stage, people started moving to the front of the stage.

The act was followed by Blues/Rock project, The Kush Upadhyay group. Following the intense performance, Blues singer Jay Abo got people grooving again, enjoying his soft acoustic songs.

Though NH7 Weekender is known and loved for the artistes and their music, it seemed like the comedy scene was more popular in the afternoon. Even with both the outdoor stages occupied by bands, a large group of people thronged the indoor stage for the well-known comedian, Rohan Joshi. His set on concerts and social media culture left everyone roaring in laughter. Performances of comedians Kaneez Surka’s dark social satires and Zakir Khan’s ‘Sakth Launda’ were huge crowd-pullers.

The following performance by Post rock/ Electronica band Burudu received a thinner audience in the beginning, but slowly picked up at the end. On another stage, an act by R&B/Jazz band Kimochi Youkai seemed to capture the attention of all the dance lovers.

As the day turned into a breezy evening, people began reserving their places for the next act of the day. Undoubtedly one of the most popular Hindi rock bands in India, The Local Train’s performance was as grand as one could expect. A sea of fans took over the landscape, leaving almost no room to even move along to their music. People even carried their friends on their shoulders to catch a glimpse of the band. As the smoke flared and streamers were launched into the arena, fans belted along to the music they all knew too well. The act also featured fireworks on the stage.

One of the most awaited acts of the day was that of Joe Satriani, known as the world’s most commercially successful solo guitar performer. People began gathering minutes before the performance. As soon as the sounds of the electric guitar filled the atmosphere, more and more people began to storm in. Capturing the audience’s attention straightaway, he kept the act interesting with his skills, even using his mouth to play the guitar at one point. While some people took out their phones, trying to capture the moment, others head banged to the most intense performance of the night. There was constant cheer and whistles.

Popular artist Ritviz, known for his hit song, Udd Gaye, concluded the night as people rushed to watch him perform in his hometown.