Day 1 of SPPU semester exams: Over 2,700 students give exams a miss

SPPU officials said the helpline received a total of 3,500 calls on Saturday while 1,500 students raised queries through the live chat box on the exam website. (File Photo)

Nearly 10 per cent, or 2,775 of 28,131 students, didn’t appear for the first semester exams of Savitribai Phule Pune University that began on Saturday. The exams are expected to go on for over a month. As many as 25,356 students took the exams for 74 subjects on the first day of examination.

The exams were conducted smoothly with a few minor hiccups, said Mahesh Kakade, director of examination and evaluation department.

“We only received complaints from students of BCA and BA that their papers were not uploaded… the problem was resolved within half-an-hour and the students then appeared for the exams. However, the helpline was inundated with calls and that was because students had not checked the timetable. Most thought that all exams begin today and kept calling the helpline,” he said.

SPPU officials said the helpline received a total of 3,500 calls on Saturday while 1,500 students raised queries through the live chat box on the exam website.

Between April 5 and 9, SPPU conducted mock tests during which candidates answered dummy questions as practice. Close to 65 per cent registered candidates — 3.92 lakh of 6 lakh students — appeared for these mock tests. On Saturday, those candidates who had not appeared for the tests faced issues in setting up their cameras during the test.

Meanwhile, a team of 70 persons has been set up for manning students’ queries, and nearly 50 officials were present at the helpline on Saturday. Kakade said 22 professors from different colleges, who are subject experts, have been enlisted to ensure there are no errors in examination papers and problems with last-minute queries.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

There are close to 6 lakh students across three districts – Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik – who are set to appear for the exams. Since each student will appear for about five to six subjects each, there would be approximately 32 lakh question papers attempted during the exam period.

Students will receive their username and password from their colleges and students who have not yet received them should contact their degree colleges.

The SPPU Edutech Foundation is conducting the online exams for the first time for regular, backlog, and ATKT students. Students will get their results on their student profiles within 48 hours of the examination. Within 48 hours of receiving their scores, students have to register their complaints through the student profile system.