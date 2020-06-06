Daund farmer arrested by Pune Rural Police for growing marijuana

The banned drug is worth over Rs 20 lakh. (Representational image) The banned drug is worth over Rs 20 lakh. (Representational image)

A farmer has been arrested by Pune Rural Police for allegedly cultivating marijuana (ganja) on his farmland at Girim village in Pune district’s Daund taluka. Police have identified the farmer as Dattu Shankar Shinde (47), a resident of Girim Village.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Pune Rural Police’s local crime branch raided the farm owned by Shinde in Girim village on Friday. Police found marijuana planted on about four gunthas of farmland and seized 173 plants with 140 kg of marijuana, which is a banned drug. The banned drug is worth over Rs 20 lakh.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Daund police station. “Shinde was arrested and produced before a court. The court has remanded him to police custody for two days for further investigation,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund police station.

“The probe so far has revealed that the accused himself is addicted to marijuana. He started growing marijuana on his farm to earn money by selling it…,” said Mahadik.

