Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Daughters-in-law file FIRs; real estate developer booked for harassment

It is also alleged the accused persons performed certain ‘black magic’ on the two complainant women so that they give birth to male children.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 10, 2022 2:57:29 am
On the basis of separate complaints filed by two sisters who were married to the two sons of a real estate developer, the Pune city police have booked their husbands, in-laws and a man who performs black magic for allegedly harassing them.

The complainant women have lodged two FIRs at Kothrud police station.

As per the two identical FIRs, the two sisters are residents of Undri. They were allegedly harassed both physically and mentally on various occasions by their husbands and in-laws. It is also alleged the accused persons performed certain ‘black magic’ on the two complainant women so that they give birth to male children.

As mentioned in the FIR, the accused also allegedly threatened to kill the complainants using their political clout.

Senior police inspector Mahendra Jagtap and inspector Balasaheb Badhe of the Kothrud police station are investigating the case.

