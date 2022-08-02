Dates clashing with MHT-CET, state board postpones some papers of HSC supplementary exam to Aug end

August 2, 2022 4:57:52 am
THE MAHARASHTRA State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced a change in the dates of a few papers of the Class XII supplementary examinations, which started on July 21. After receiving requests from students to change the dates of a few subject papers, whose dates are clashing with the dates of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test
(MHT-CET), the board decided to do so.
The MHT-CET 2022 for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group will be conducted between August 5 and August 11 while for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, it is between August 12 and August 20.
Hence, the MSBSHSE has decided to postpone the dates of the HSC supplementary exams between August 6 and August 10.
A notification issued by MSBSHSE said that the subject exams for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses – Paper 1 that were to be held on August 6, between 10.30am and 1.30pm at different time slots have been postponed to August 22 on the same time slots.
Similarly, the examination for Education subject scheduled for the afternoon slot on August 6 has also been postponed for August 22.
Exams for MCVC Paper II, library & information, scheduled on August 10 have been postponed to August 23 and examinations for subjects like Child development, defence studies, crop production and animal science, which were scheduled on August 12, between 10.30am and 1.30pm have been postponed to the same time slot on August 24. The revised timetable is available on http://www.mahahsscboard.in.
