scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Dates clashing with MHT-CET, state board postpones some papers of HSC supplementary exam to Aug end

The MHT-CET 2022 for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group will be conducted between August 5 and August 11 while for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, it is between August 12 and August 20.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 2, 2022 4:57:52 am
Maharashtra state board, Maharashtra exam, Maharashtra common entrance test, Pune latest news, Indian ExpressMaharashtra Common Entrance Exam

THE MAHARASHTRA State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced a change in the dates of a few papers of the Class XII supplementary examinations, which started on July 21. After receiving requests from students to change the dates of a few subject papers, whose dates are clashing with the dates of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test
(MHT-CET), the board decided to do so.

The MHT-CET 2022 for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group will be conducted between August 5 and August 11 while for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group, it is between August 12 and August 20.

Hence, the MSBSHSE has decided to postpone the dates of the HSC supplementary exams between August 6 and August 10.

A notification issued by MSBSHSE said that the subject exams for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses – Paper 1 that were to be held on August 6, between 10.30am and 1.30pm at different time slots have been postponed to August 22 on the same time slots.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...
Explained: Civil code and govt stancePremium
Explained: Civil code and govt stance
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...Premium
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...

Similarly, the examination for Education subject scheduled for the afternoon slot on August 6 has also been postponed for August 22.

More from Pune

Exams for MCVC Paper II, library & information, scheduled on August 10 have been postponed to August 23 and examinations for subjects like Child development, defence studies, crop production and animal science, which were scheduled on August 12, between 10.30am and 1.30pm have been postponed to the same time slot on August 24. The revised timetable is available on http://www.mahahsscboard.in.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 04:57:52 am

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

3

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

4

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

5

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
How Delhi Police became a professional unit
How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: Civil code and govt stance
Explained: Civil code and govt stance
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
BJP’s nefarious designs to topple my govt have failed, says Soren

BJP’s nefarious designs to topple my govt have failed, says Soren

Case revives hope of 'dream home' among Patra chawl's former residents

Case revives hope of 'dream home' among Patra chawl's former residents

Premium
Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala
Monkeypox death

Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala

Demonstrators’ Destination Dreamland

Demonstrators’ Destination Dreamland

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Premium
Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement