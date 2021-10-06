Dapodi: Man injured after manja slits neck

A motorcyclist got injured when ‘manja’, the kite flying string coated with fine glass, got stuck on his neck, in Dapodi on Monday evening. Police said the kite string caused injuries on his neck and hand finger.

The 32-year-old victim Aashish Suresh Pawar, resident of Salve Nagar in Bopodi, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bhosari police station on Tuesday.

Based on Pawar’s complaint, police have booked an unidentified person in this case on charges of negligence, under section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the press release issued, the string of a kite came over the road near the CME gate in Bopodi on the old Pune Mumbai highway. The kite string got entangled when Pawar came to the spot riding a motorcycle at around 5.45 pm.