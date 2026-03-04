Danger averted near Theur Phata after chemical leaks from stuck tanker

Suffocating odor of the gas spread across the vicinity, panic gripped local residents and commuters.(Image generated using Google Gemini)

A major tragedy was averted on the Pune-Solapur highway on Wednesday morning after the Pune Metropolitan Fire Department helped contain a chemical leak near Theur Phata from a tanker carrying highly inflammable Monomethylamine (MMA) gas became stuck in soft mud.

The incident occurred around 10:40 am when the Pune-bound tanker, traveling from Solapur, veered off the road. According to officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to sink into the soft soil alongside the highway. The impact resulted in a leak from the tanker’s main valve, releasing 40% concentrated Monomethylamine—a hazardous and combustible chemical—into the air.

As the pungent, suffocating odor of the gas spread across the vicinity, panic gripped local residents and commuters. Traffic on the busy highway briefly slowed as onlookers feared an explosion.