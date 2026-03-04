Danger averted near Theur Phata after chemical leaks from stuck tanker

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A major tragedy was averted on the Pune-Solapur highway on Wednesday morning after the Pune Metropolitan Fire Department helped contain a chemical leak near Theur Phata from a tanker carrying highly inflammable Monomethylamine (MMA) gas became stuck in soft mud.
The incident occurred around 10:40 am when the Pune-bound tanker, traveling from Solapur, veered off the road. According to officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to sink into the soft soil alongside the highway. The impact resulted in a leak from the tanker’s main valve, releasing 40% concentrated Monomethylamine—a hazardous and combustible chemical—into the air.
As the pungent, suffocating odor of the gas spread across the vicinity, panic gripped local residents and commuters. Traffic on the busy highway briefly slowed as onlookers feared an explosion.
Upon receiving the alert, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Fire Department team from the Wagholi Fire Station rushed to the scene. Recognizing the volatile nature of the chemical, firefighters initiated technical measures to plug the leak immediately.
“The situation was critical due to the hazardous nature of the gas,” said Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, PMRDA. “Our team reached the spot within minutes. Thanks to the timely intervention, a potential disaster was successfully thwarted.”
Once the leak was stabilized, a heavy-duty crane was deployed to carefully extract the massive tanker from the mud. Fire officials maintained a high state of alert throughout the recovery process to ensure no sparks or leaks occurred. The coordinated effort ensured that highway traffic, which had been partially affected, returned to normalcy shortly after the tanker was secured, he said.