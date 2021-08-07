Dance movement therapy as a career choice

Since the last couple of years Artsphere, in academic collaboration with St. Mira's College for Girls is offering a PG Diploma in Dance Movement Therapy course. (Facebook/Artsphere Pune)

In the last couple of years, dance or expression movement therapy is emerging as a viable career option leading to top colleges across the city offering the course at both undergraduate and post graduate level.

Since the last couple of years Artsphere, in academic collaboration with St. Mira’s College for Girls is offering a PG Diploma in Dance Movement Therapy course. It is a 650+ hours course spread over one year and has an internationally trained faculty, that conducts experiential sessions, webinars, online classes, personal therapy, supervision and group process work throughout the year along with guiding the students through a 100-hour internship. To be eligible for admission, applicant should be a graduate with a bachelor’s degree in any subject. The course is open to 25 students per batch and the fees were Rs 1lakh for the previous batch.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences also offers a Diploma in Dance Movement Therapy since 2016 in association with Kolkata Sanved, an organisation which has worked in this field extensively. The 30 credit course run both in Mumbai and Kolkata has compulsory 300 hours field work spread over three months and is open to any graduate.

While most DMT courses are for graduates, the Symbiosis Centre for Liberal Arts offers an four-credit elective in the undergraduate degree course on DMT.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.