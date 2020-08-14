Dams near Pune 72 per cent full, city to get moderate rainfall till Aug 20

As on Friday, the collective storage in the four dams that supply drinking water to Pune city was 72.30 per cent of their total capacity. (File)

Continuous rain in the last one week has pushed water stock in dams near Pune significantly higher. From 9.86 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) stock on July 31, water reserves in the last fortnight has increased to 21.07 TMC.

As on Friday, the collective storage in the four dams that supply drinking water to Pune city was 72.30 per cent of their total capacity.

Two days since it touched optimum stock, water is being released at regular intervals from Khadakwasla dam. The present water stock in the three remaining dams on Friday was 80 per cent at Panshet, 66 per cent at Varasgaon, and 58 per cent at Pavana.

At Panshet and Varasgaon, rainfall of over 100 mm was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that moderate rainfall over Pune district will continue till August 20. This month, Pune city has recorded 162.3 mm of rain. On Friday, rainfall recorded in the city between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm was 3.7 mm.

“There is a low-pressure system currently over coastal Odisha, which has strengthened the westerly winds blowing land wards from the Arabian Sea. As a result of this moisture incursion and wind convergence, there is continuous rain over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra,” explained Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune.

Ghat areas have been put on alert as these localities have been receiving very heavy rain since the beginning of the week. Intense rainfall was recorded over Tamhini ghat (217mm) and Lonavala (99 mm) till Friday morning.

