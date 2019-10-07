Dams in Pune district remain swollen, stock enough to last ten months: officials

The water stock in three of the five dams that supply drinking water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has swelled beyond optimum capacity at the end of this monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department has projected more rainfall in the region till mid-October due to the delay in monsoon retreat, so the water reserves will stay intact or may even increase marginally in the coming days, said irrigation officials.

According to irrigation department officials, the stock, measuring 37 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) in these dams collectively, should last for the next 10 months, raising hopes of uninterrupted water supply for the city till the end of summer 2020.

Pune district, which is among the wettest districts in Maharashtra, recorded 109 per cent excess rainfall during the monsoon season. With 1,071 mm rain, Pune city, too, recorded and surpassed its annual rainfall quota in this period.

The water reserves in Varasgaon, Panshet and Pavana dams have reached optimum capacity, as on October 6, whereas reserves in Temghar and Khadakwasla dams have dropped to 91 per cent and 77 per cent, respectively.

The overall reserves in dams in Pune district look appreciable with 10 dams — Vadaj, Dimbhe, Kalmodi, Chaskaman, Bhama Askhed, Vadivale, Andra, Mulshi, Bhatghar and Ghod — maintaining 100 per cent stock. Another dam, Kasarsai, continues to hold reserves close to 94 per cent, keeping the dams along the Bhima river basin in a good position.