Dams providing drinking water in Pune have lowest stock since 2019

The current collective water stock of major reservoirs providing drinking water to Pune district has fallen to its lowest level since 2019. As on June 21, the available water stock was 13.15 per cent of the total stock whereas the ten-year average for this period is 23.76 per cent.

This year, Pune region has suffered the steepest decline in the reservoir stock viz-a-viz 10-year average in Maharashtra till June 21, according to data provided by the Water Resources Department. Pune region comprises dams in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts.

Like Pune district, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad stocks were the second-lowest since 2018. The live water reserve in the main dams in Pune city was Varasgaon with 363.13 Million Cubic Metre (MCum), Panshet with 301.61 Mcum, Bhama Asked with 217 MCum, Pavana 274.32 MCum and Khadawasla with 55.91 MCum.

Among the major reasons cited by the officials of the irrigation department are poor pre-monsoon rainfall over the state and warmer than usual summer that led to greater evaporation from these surface storage facilities in the last three months.

In the state, dams in Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik regions maintained stocks better than their respective 10-year average for the same period. Konkan region has normal stock this year but reservoirs in Nagpur region presently hold marginally lower stock than the ten-year-average, the data suggested.