Dam reserves in Pune district improve, Panshet reaches optimum water stock

As of Tuesday, Panshet stocked 10.65 TMC. Water reserves in Varasgaon, meanwhile, have reached 86 per cent, Temghar reached 69 per cent, and Pavana reached 74 per cent on the day.

Four dams in Pune district have reached optimum water stocks this season, the latest one being Panshet, which is a major supplier of drinking water to Pune city. Last week, water was released from Khadakwasla after the dam reported full reserves.

Irrigation department officials said water will be released from both these dams during this week if rain persists in catchment areas. As of Tuesday, Panshet stocked 10.65 TMC. Water reserves in Varasgaon, meanwhile, have reached 86 per cent, Temghar reached 69 per cent, and Pavana reached 74 per cent on the day.

While relatively small, Nazare dam in Jejuri and Andra in Maval in the district, too, released water.

Water cuts had been under consideration after a dry July, but now, there will not be any immediate need to press for the same, officials said. As monsoon became active, rainfall continued through the first two weeks of August. Currently, the district has recorded 36 per cent surplus rain this season.

“The water stock in dams was depleting, especially in July, as there was no rain recorded in catchment areas. However, the situation improved in August, and we are now considering releasing water when there is continuous rain and the dam crosses the 90 per cent mark,” said an official of the irrigation department.

With reserves over 90 per cent of their capacities, Mulshi, Kasarsai and Vadaj could release water later this week. Bhama Askhed and Chaskaman, too, are filing fast, and stocks are inching towards 70 per cent of their capacities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd