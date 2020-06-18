Dalit youth murder: Several booked for posting defamatory content against woman on social media

Sitting corporators Nana Kate, Shatrughna Kate, Nirmala Kute and others visited Viraj’s family recently to offer their condolences. (Representational Image) Sitting corporators Nana Kate, Shatrughna Kate, Nirmala Kute and others visited Viraj’s family recently to offer their condolences. (Representational Image)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, investigating the murder of a Dalit youth, has booked some persons for allegedly circulating photograph and objectionable content about a woman related to the case on social media.

Police have identified 18 social media accounts on which objectionable content and photograph of the woman were uploaded and have booked the account holders under sections 500, 501, 509, 354, 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Earlier, family members of the woman were arrested for the murder of a Dalit youth, Viraj Vilas Jagtap, a resident of Pimple Saudagar. Police have also invoked sctions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Pimpri-Chinchwad police) Vinayak Dhakane issued a press release appealing residents not to post any content regarding the case that might spark caste hatred or cause harassment and defamation to any person or community on social media. Police said they were keeping a watch on social media platforms and action would be taken against anyone found posting objectionable content.

Meanwhile, Viraj’s grandmother Subhadra Jagtap, who is a former corporator, demanded proper investigation in the murder case and stern action against those found guilty. She also appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid making any statements that might cause enmity and hatred in the society.

Sitting corporators Nana Kate, Shatrughna Kate, Nirmala Kute and others visited Viraj’s family recently to offer their condolences.

Viraj was a second-year student of arts at a local college. He resided with his family in an Ambedkarite locality near Buddha Vihar in Pimple Saudagar, which is in the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). His father pass away when he was nine months old and his mother is a PCMC worker.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.