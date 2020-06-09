Pune: Dalit youth beaten to death over relationship with girl from upper caste community

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi confirmed the four arrests made in the case and said that further probe is on. (Representational) Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi confirmed the four arrests made in the case and said that further probe is on. (Representational)

A 20-year-old Dalit youth was beaten to death in Pimple Saudagar subrurb of Pune over relationship with a girl from an upper caste community. Police have arrested four suspects in the case including the father of the girl and detained two minors, all of whom have been have booked for murder and also under provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

As per the information given by Pimpri Chinchwad police, the incident took place on the night of June 7. Police have identified the deceased as Viraj Vilas Jagtap and have arrested four persons, an official said. The FIR was registered by Jagtap’s uncle Jitesh Jagtap.

As per the FIR, the victim, who was on his bike, was initially chased by the six persons in a tempo. Police said the suspects hit Jagtap’s bike from behind after which he fell down. One of them initially hit Jagtap on the head with a heavy metal rod and another attacked him with a rock. Four of the suspects held the hands and legs of Jagtap while Jagdish Kate hurled casteist slurs at him and spat on him for having a relationship with his daughter. Jagtap was found on the street unconscious and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi confirmed the four arrests made in the case and said that further probe is on. The suspects have been booked for murder, unlawful assembly and also under the relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

