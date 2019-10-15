Dalit leader Jogendra Kawade summoned by Koregaon Bhima inquiry commission

Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry has called Professor Jogendra Kawade, a member of legislative council (MLC) of state and senior Dalit leader from the Ambedkarite movement, for deposing before the commission during the hearings in Mumbai between November 4 and 6.

Kawade, president of the People’s Republican Party, headquartered in Nagpur, had filed his affidavit before the commission, headed by retired Justice J N Patel, which is probing the causes behind the violence in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, that led to the death of one person.

V V Palnitkar, secretary of Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry, said Kawade had filed his affidavit before the commission in August 2018.

“Summons has been issued to Kawade asking him to depose before the commission,” said advocate Ashish Satpute of the commission.

In his affidavit, Kawade had blamed Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for the violence in Koregaon Bhima. He also called the violence a “failure of police and state intelligence”.

Kawade also stated that his party has a branch at the Perne Phata near Koregaon Bhima, opposite the ‘Jaystambh’, a war memorial erected by the British in the memory of its soldiers who fought bravely against the Peshwas in the battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.

Kawade had stated in his affidavit that hundreds of Ambedkarites have been visiting the war memorial since 1980. Kawade was also present for the ‘Shaurya Sabha’ organised by his party near the memorial on January 1, 2018.

The commission also summoned Harshali Potdar, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, for deposing before the commission in Mumbai between November 4 and 6. Potdar is among the key organisers of Elgaar Parishad, held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

Pune City Police has alleged that Elgaar Parishad was organised according to the plans of the banned CPI-Maoist.

Police have so far booked 23 persons, including Potdar in the Elgaar Parishad case, for their alleged links with the banned CPI- Maoist. Potdar is not among the nine accused persons arrested so far.

Last month, lawyer Surendra Gadling and activist Sudhir Dhawale, both arrested accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, had refused to depose before the commission.

Meanwhile, Rekha Shivale, sarpanch of the Vadhu Budruk village, deposed before the commission in Pune on Monday. Advocate B G Bansode conduced her cross-examination. The panel will conduct hearings in Pune till October 18.