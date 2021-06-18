Pune: Four, including school teacher, arrested for trying to extort dairy businessman

The CBI had recently issued a lookout circular notice against Vikash Mishra in connection with the coal theft and smuggling scam case.

Pune City Police have arrested four persons, including a school teacher, for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a well-known dairy businessman after the teacher threatened to file a complaint regarding the quality of milk sold in his shop.

Police have identified the accused as Poonam Pardeshi (27), who is a teacher, Sunil Pardeshi (49), Karan Pardeshi (22), and their accomplice Akshay Manoj Kartik (30).

On June 2, Poonam filed a complaint with the customer grievances redressal cell of the dairy business and alleged the presence of some black substance in the milk. The woman then allegedly threatened to file complaints against the businessman with police and Food and Drugs Administration, and asked him to settle the matter as early as possible. She also allegedly threatened to shut the businessman’s shop and defame him.

Police said the accused allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from the businessman. Meanwhile, a senior employee of the dairy businessman filed a complaint with Pune City Police in this regard.

The businessman allegedly handed over Rs 20 lakh in dummy currency notes of Rs 2000 to the accused. A Crime Branch team laid a trap and nabbed Poonam, along with Sunil and Karan Pardeshi, while they were accepting the ‘money’. Police also arrested their aide Akshay Kartik from Mundhwa.

An offence was lodged against them at the Bibwewadi police station under sections 388, 389 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. According to police, Poonam is a school teacher while Akshay Kartik, Sunil and Karan Pardeshi have criminal records and were earlier booked in cases of rioting.

