Daily positivity rate jumps to 4.8 pc, total active Covid cases in Pune close to 1500

The daily positivity rate for Covid-19 in the city increased to 4.84 per cent on Thursday, along with a surge in active cases of the infection.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) continued to see a surge in cases with the identification of 298 new patients. The active case count has jumped to 1,482 in the city while it is 2,566 for the entire district.

In the daily report released by the Pune Zilla Parishad, the district registered a daily positivity rate of 2.86 per cent with the PMC registering a positivity rate of 4.86 per cent. The civic body had registered around 3.5 per cent daily positivity rate in the last two days.

A total of 477 new patients were identified in the district today with 80 in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 10 cases in the Council area, 20 in Cantonment, 69 cases in the rural area along with 298 cases in PMC.

Only 134 patients recovered while there were three deaths due to the viral infection, with one death each in PMC, PCMC and Rural.

The PMC reported 1,482 active patients while PCMC has 449 patients.

The surge in Covid patients has increased concern of the authorities and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has decided to discuss the issue with the concerned officials and health experts in Pune. “Pune and Mumbai have registered a surge in Covid-19 patients. The severity due to the Omicron variant might be low but it is still Covid-19. Everyone needs to be careful and should wear masks,” Pawar said.

Highlighting the year-end and New Year celebrations, the deputy CM cautioned people about the rapidly spreading new variant. “Everyone should follow the Covid-appropriate rules strictly… everyone promises smaller gathering in family functions but in reality, it is not followed,” said Pawar.

Meanwhile, the PMC has decided to carry out vaccination of children between 15 to 18 years at five vaccination centres from January 3. “Five independent vaccination centres have been set up in the city for the purpose and eligible citizens can register slots rom January 1 on the Cowin portal. The vaccination will start from January 3 according to the decision of the Union government,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. The five vaccination centres will be at Bhangire hospital in Hadapsar, Kamla Nehru hospital in Mangalwar Peth, Jaibhai Sutar hospital in Kothrud, Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada and Murlidhar Laygude hospital in Dhayari.

Those born on or before 2007 are eligible for the vaccine and 50 per cent of the appointments would be available online

while the remaining would be done offline.