Daily positivity rate in double digits twice last week, but situation under control: PMC

Daily positivity rate hit double digits twice in the last week in PMC areas, but the situation is under control even as active caseload dropped to around 4,000.

The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 has dropped to as low as 7 per cent after reaching a peak of 22 per cent. In the last week, the daily positivity rate was consistent at 9 per cent in the first few days of the week but jumped to 10 per cent on Friday and Sunday.

Though the PMC administration does not consider the situation a cause of concern, but it is on its toes to prevent the new strain of the novel coronavirus from spreading in the city. The civic administration has made seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for flyers arriving from Europe and Middle East with directives of an additional one week of home quarantine for asymptomatic passengers. They also have to undergo an RT-PCR test during their institutional quarantine.

The PMC has made an agreement with 16 star hotels to provide institutional quarantine at reasonable rates for flyers arriving from Europe and Middle East.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 has also increased in the city with 95.10 per cent of 1,77,872 patients cured of the infection. The overall positivity rate has dropped to 19.66 per cent, but the fatality rate is still a worry for the civic body at 2.59 per cent with a total of 4,613 deaths to date. Active cases stand at 4,097 on December 27.

On December 10, the overall positivity rate in the PMC was 20.3 per cent while the case fatality rate was at 2.61 per cent, and slowly declining, while recovery rate was at 94.45 per cent.

The positivity rate was 11.51 per cent on December 8 and 6.8 per cent on December 10. The PMC, to check the spread during the winter season, has imposed restrictions on public movement from 11 pm to 6 am till January 3, while urging people not to move out for New Year celebrations.

Classroom studies at schools in the PMC area is also scheduled to resume from January 4, as per guidelines of the state government. Parents, however, have to provide an undertaking that they are ready to send their ward to school.

