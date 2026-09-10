Prem Mandir replica to greet devotees at Dagdusheth Ganpati mandal

A towering replica of Vrindavan’s Prem Mandir will greet devotees this Ganeshotsav as the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust seeks to send a message of love amid global conflicts.

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati mandal, one of Pune’s most prominent, draws lakhs of devotees during the 10-day festival. Art director Nitesh Kumar and Glittery Events Pvt Ltd have constructed the massive pandal over four months with the help of nearly 200 artisans, the trust said at a press conference on Thursday.

Measuring 120 feet in length and 90 feet in width, the pandal’s white facade draws inspiration from the marble architecture of the Prem Mandir. It features ornate pillars and domes depicting various Krishna Leelas, while large idols of Radha and Krishna have been placed at the entrance.