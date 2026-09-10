Prem Mandir replica to greet devotees at Dagdusheth Ganpati mandal

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A towering replica of Vrindavan’s Prem Mandir will greet devotees this Ganeshotsav as the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust seeks to send a message of love amid global conflicts.
The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati mandal, one of Pune’s most prominent, draws lakhs of devotees during the 10-day festival. Art director Nitesh Kumar and Glittery Events Pvt Ltd have constructed the massive pandal over four months with the help of nearly 200 artisans, the trust said at a press conference on Thursday.
Measuring 120 feet in length and 90 feet in width, the pandal’s white facade draws inspiration from the marble architecture of the Prem Mandir. It features ornate pillars and domes depicting various Krishna Leelas, while large idols of Radha and Krishna have been placed at the entrance.
According to the organisers, the mandal has taken a Rs 50-crore insurance cover for devotees against accidents, stampedes and terror attacks across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the cantonment areas. The policy provides Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death, Rs 2 lakh for partial disability and up to Rs 50,000 towards medical expenses.
Ganeshotsav, Pune’s largest religious festival, begins on September 14. Shrihit Mohitmaral Goswami Maharaj, the 18th Tilkayat of Vrindavan’s Radhavallabh Temple, will perform the consecration ceremony at 11.11 am, following which the mandal will open to the public at noon. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will inaugurate the pandal lighting at 7 pm.
Trust officials expect up to two crore visitors this year, attributing the anticipated increase partly to the newly operational Pune Metro network. To manage the footfall, the organisers have deployed 150 CCTV cameras and 350 private security guards.
A team of medical experts from Ruby Hall Clinic, Sahyadri, Sancheti and Jahangir hospitals will operate three round-the-clock ICU centres near the temple. Volunteers will also use augmented reality technology to provide live darshan to bedridden patients in hospitals and elderly residents of care homes.
The trust has also planned a series of cultural and social events during the festival. In partnership with the Tarachand Hospital Trust, it will launch an anti-drug campaign aimed at raising awareness about substance abuse among young people.
The festival will conclude on September 25, when the trust will take the idol for immersion at 4 pm. Officials said the afternoon immersion slot was chosen to make use of the gap between traditional processions and avoid severe traffic congestion.