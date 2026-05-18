Bhakt Niwas, queue control system, restrooms on cards as Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple gets Class A tourism status

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the grant of Class A tourism status to Pune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMay 18, 2026 03:44 PM IST
Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Class A statusPune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is owned by a trust. (Express Photo)
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The Maharashtra government has granted Class A tourism status to Pune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, paving the way for the popular temple’s development using state funds.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced the grant of the status to the temple, which is owned by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust. The decision is set to significantly boost religious tourism, infrastructure development, and the overall development of the surrounding area.

Established in 1893, the trust boasts a glorious legacy spanning an impressive 135 years. The temple serves not merely as a place of worship, but also makes substantial contributions to social service and cultural preservation. Every day, thousands of devotees from both India and abroad visit the temple to seek blessings.

Previously, the temple held Class C status, granted by the District Planning Committee.

Taking into account the trust’s extensive social work and the ever-increasing devotee count, BJP MLA Hemant Rasane requested Fadnavis to upgrade the temple to Class A status.

“The tradition of the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav (public Ganesh festival) began in 1893. Since that time, the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust has become the very first Ganeshotsav mandal to attain ‘Class A’ pilgrimage site status. As an active member of the Ganesh mandal, I consistently pursued this objective. The chief minister extended his support to my request and ensured its fulfilment. On behalf of the millions of Ganesh festival volunteers and devotees, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Devendraji,” said Rasane, also a member of the trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a puja at the temple in 2023 during an official visit to Pune.

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The trust has plans to expand the temple area and is looking to acquire land for the purpose. The Faraskhana police station building might be acquired for the expansion of the area.

Benefits of Class A status

This decision will accelerate the comprehensive development of the temple and its precincts both as a pilgrimage centre and a tourist destination. With Class A status, the trust will gain access to direct and substantial funding from the state government for developmental projects. It will thus be possible to establish state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities for the millions of devotees, such as a modern queue management system for darshan (worship), well-equipped parking facilities, restrooms, devotee accommodation (Bhakta Niwas), and cutting-edge security measures.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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