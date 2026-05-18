Bhakt Niwas, queue control system, restrooms on cards as Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple gets Class A tourism status

The Maharashtra government has granted Class A tourism status to Pune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, paving the way for the popular temple’s development using state funds.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced the grant of the status to the temple, which is owned by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust. The decision is set to significantly boost religious tourism, infrastructure development, and the overall development of the surrounding area.

Established in 1893, the trust boasts a glorious legacy spanning an impressive 135 years. The temple serves not merely as a place of worship, but also makes substantial contributions to social service and cultural preservation. Every day, thousands of devotees from both India and abroad visit the temple to seek blessings.