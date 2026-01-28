‘Dadacha Vada’: Ajit Pawar, the 6 am administrator, was known for his presence at Pune project sites and meetings

With Pune being his home district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s deep connection with the city and its surrounding areas was evident in his early-morning field visits to project sites across Baramati and Pune. Ajit Pawar was often known to arrive at locations well before senior administrative officers, closely reviewing infrastructure works on the ground.

Pawar typically began his day as early as 6 am, reviewing the infrastructure projects and summoning officials and contractors directly to construction sites. Known for his sharp eye for detail, he frequently flagged even minor lapses, stressing that there should be no compromise when it came to public infrastructure.

“This not only helps me to review properly but also ensures that the citizens are not affected due to VIP movement,” he used to say.

Pune’s guardian minister

Irrespective of whether he was part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or the Mahayuti, the Nationalist Congress Party leader remained closely associated with Pune as its guardian minister.

His contribution to the region’s development has been significant, particularly in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where he is credited with pushing large-scale infrastructure projects, including wider roads and improved civic facilities.

Pawar never held back after noticing poor infrastructure work, and publicly pulled up the project. He always sought clarification from the administration and ensured full support to resolve any hurdles in the work, whether it was acquiring land, raising funds, or obtaining relevant permissions for the projects.

The makeover of Baramati through civic infrastructure projects is mainly attributed to him, as he used to look after the town’s affairs with his uncle, Sharad Pawar.

A reserved public profile

Ajit Pawar was also known for stating that he would do everything possible within the framework of the law and clearly say no where it was not feasible. He avoided making assurances merely to appease people seeking help. This approach was reflected in his recent Maharashtra civic election slogan, ‘Dadacha Vada’ or a brother’s promise, saying he delivers what he promises or doesn’t.

For much of his political career, Pawar maintained a reserved public profile and largely avoided the media despite holding key government positions. However, in recent years, he became more accessible, addressing the media more frequently and responding openly to allegations, including those related to corruption involving him or his family.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections, the NCP also worked to recalibrate his public image by hiring a public relations firm as Pawar toured the state extensively.

Pawar never hesitated to acknowledge the good work of political opponents and avoided personal criticism. “I don’t criticise anyone by highlighting their mistakes. I only respond when they start it,” he had remarked recently amid exchanges with local BJP leaders.

Reacting to his death, BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar said his “sudden demise is a shock to everyone”. “He earned respect even among Opposition leaders through his style of work and efficient public service delivery. No one can fill the void created due to his loss.”