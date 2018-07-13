Dada Vaswani last rites: Traffic advisory issued for funeral procession

People pay tribute to Dada Vaswani at Sadhu Vaswani Mission on Thursday. He passed away a few days short of his 100th birthday on August 2. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) People pay tribute to Dada Vaswani at Sadhu Vaswani Mission on Thursday. He passed away a few days short of his 100th birthday on August 2. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The Pune City Traffic Police issued instructions for traffic divertions in some parts of the city for the funeral procession of spiritual guru Dada Vaswani, on Friday afternoon. Police have appealed to the residents to take alternate routes, warning them of traffic snarls on some of the roads.

The funeral procession will start from the Sadhu Vaswani Mission Gate about 3 pm on Friday. The procession will go via Council Hall Square, Dorabjee Chowk, Quarter Gate Chowk, Bhavani Peth police line, Nishant Talkies, Babajan Chowk, Kohinoor Chowk, Aurora Towers and then back to Sadhu Vaswani Mission.

Police said efforts will be made to ensure that traffic was affected for the least possible amount of time and have urged the residents to use alternate roads during the time of the procession.

