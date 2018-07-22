Dada Chashak Hockey Tournament: Krida Prabodhini, Excellency Academy enter finals

Krida Prabodhini beat Mumbai Republicans (2-1) in the semis. (Express photo) Krida Prabodhini beat Mumbai Republicans (2-1) in the semis. (Express photo)

Krida Prabodhini and Excellency Academy will clash in the final round of the inaugural Ajit Dada Chashak Hockey Tournament at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri, on Sunday at 4 pm.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Prabodhini scored a 2-1 win over Mumbai Republicans, while Excellence Academy downed Income Tax (I-T) department (3-2).

In the first semifinal, Prabodhini had Taleb Shaha net the all important winner in the 40th minute of the match.

Prabodhini were first to draw blood when Aniket Gurav gave the Balewadi-based team the lead. In the second half, Mumbai Republicans levelled via Praneet Naik (30th) minute.

The second semifinal saw Excellency Academy being bailed out by a Reuben Kedari (47th) strike that helped level scores and push the game into the tie breaker. Excellency trailed throughout the game. Rahul Sander gave I-T the lead, before Yuvraj Walmiki levelled for Excellency (1-1).

Nitin Kumar helped I-T go into a half-time with the lead. Yuvraj scored to make it 2-2 for Excellency. However, Income Tax pushed and, for the third time, took the lead via Suraj Jani, before Reuben turned out to be saviour in the regulation time.

In the decisive shootout, Prince, Navin K, Yuvraj scored for Excellency Academy, while Suraj and Vikram Singh scored for I-T.

