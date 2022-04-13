Dabholkar murder trial: Cross-examination of witness who identified two shooters concludes

THE cross-examination of an eyewitness in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, Kiran Kamble, who had identified the two shooters during a hearing on March 19, concluded before the trial court in Pune on Tuesday.

Kamble, who was employed as a sweeper for the Pune Municipal Corporation, was present when two persons shot Dr Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013. At the time of the incident, Kamble was sitting on the road divider after completing his sweeping duty. He saw the two assailants shoot at Dabholkar and then walk toward the Shaniwar Peth police chowki, from where they escaped on a motorcycle.

Days after the murder, his statement was recorded by Pune City Police. He had identified the photographs of the assailants before the CBI after the central agency took over the probe.

The case is being tried in the Special UAPA Court of Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar. Kamble was examined by Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi on March 19.

During his chief examination by Suryavanshi, Kamble had identified the two accused, Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, who were present in court, as the two assailants of Dr Dabholkar.

The cross-examination of Kamble by defence counsels started on March 19 and continued for four more hearings. On Tuesday, his cross-examination by defence lawyers Prakash Salsingikar, Virendra Ichalkaranjikar and Suvarna Avhad Vast concluded. The CBI took over the murder investigation from Pune City Police in 2014 and has chargesheeted five accused, all of them allegedly linked to radical outfit Sanatan Sanstha. The accused include ENT surgeon Dr Virendrasinh Tawade, the two alleged assailants Andure and Kalaskar, Mumbai-based lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave.

Of these, Tawade, Andure, and Kalaskar are currently in jail while Punalekar and Bhave are out on bail.