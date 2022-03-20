Dabholkar murder trial: Cross-examination of eyewitness begins

EXAMINATION OF an eyewitness in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case started before a special court in Pune on Saturday. Kiran Keshav Kamble deposed before special judge S R Navandar.

CBI lawyer Prakash Suryawanshi conducted his chief examination when he identified accused Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar before the court as the persons who shot dead Dabholkar on the V R Shinde Bridge in Pune, on the morning of August 20, 2013.

Suryawanshi said, “Kamble was working as a sweeper for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and was present near the spot where two persons shot dead Dabholkar… He was sitting on the road divider after sweeping… He saw the two assailants who shot at Dabholkar and then walked toward the Shaniwar Peth police chowki, from where they escaped on a motorcycle. His statement was recorded by the Pune city police. Also, he had identified the photographs of the assailants before the CBI.”

Defence lawyer Prakash Salsingikar pointed out the delay in recording Kamble’s statement and said, “The murder took place on August 20, 2013. Kamble’s statement was recorded by the Pune city police on September 2, 2013. His statement was an afterthought.”

He said Kamble’s cross-examination has not concluded yet and will continue on March 23.

The CBI, which took over the murder investigation from Pune City Police in 2014, has chargesheeted five accused, all of them allegedly linked to Sanatan Sanstha. These are ENT surgeon Dr Virendrasinh Tawade, the two alleged assailants Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, Mumbai-based lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide

Vikram Bhave. Of these, Tawade, Andure, and Kalaskar are currently in jail while Punalekar and Bhave are out on bail.

Tawade was earlier arrested in connection with the murder of communist leader Govind Pansare at Kolhapur on February 20, 2015.

The CBI had, in its chargesheet against Tawade in September 2016, named absconding Sanatan Sanstha members Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar as the two assailants who shot Dabholkar dead. But in August 2018, CBI arrested Andure and Kalaskar and named them as the shooters. The agency claims that Kamble identified their photographs.

On September 15 last year, a special UAPA court had framed charges in the murder case against four of the accused — Tawade, Andure, Kalaskar and Bhave — for murder, and conspiracy to commit murder along with Section 16 of the UAPA pertaining to terrorist acts, and various provisions of the Arms Act for the use of

firearms.

The court charged Punalekar with destruction of evidence in the case. All five accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges. The CBI had, on October 14 last year, submitted before the court a list of 32 witnesses to be examined during the trial.