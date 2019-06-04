Dabholkar murder: Lawyers backing accused advocate demand CBI officer’s transfer

A group of lawyers on Monday came out in support of advocate Sanjiv Punalekar (53), arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, and demanded that the officer behind his arrest be transferred and a new officer be appointed for carrying out “unbaised” investigation in the case.

Advertising

Punalekar and his assistant Vikram Bhave (34), who is also a convict in blasts case in Thane in 2008, were arrested by the CBI on May 25.

In a press conference on Monday, the lawyers’ group ‘Samasta Adhivakta, Maharashtra’ said the CBI arrested Punalekar without any evidence, just on the basis of a statement of an accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case in Karnataka.

“We are going to file complaints against the CBI before the Union Home ministry, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Home Ministry should conduct an inquiry against the CBI for wrongfully arresting Punalekar,” said advocate Nilesh Nidhalkar.

Advocate Tejsingh Gurjar of Jaipur said protests to condemn Punalekar’s arrest will be held across the country.