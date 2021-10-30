Narendra Dabholkar murder: Examination of witnesses begins

Examination of witnesses in the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case started before a special court of Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar in Pune on Friday.

During his visits to Pune, Dabholkar lived in an apartment in Shaniwar Peth, which was owned by the Sadhana Trust. Avinash Davalbhakta, the witness who deposed on Friday, was present along with one more witness, Krishna Khedekar, when police conducted a house search panchanama at Dabholkar’s residence on August 21, 2013, a day after the rationalist was shot dead.

Davalbhakta lived in a neighbouring flat between 2008 and 2014. At the time of Dabholkar’s murder, he was working in the marketing section of a pharmaceutical company.

During his chief examination by Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi of CBI, Davalbhakta said some daily use items, books, a bag with some papers and a diary were seized by police, and he had signed the panchnama documents prepared by the police after inspection and seizures during the house search.

Davalbhakta was cross-examined by defence lawyers Prakash Salsingikar, Virendra Ichalkaranjikar and Suvarna Avhad. Salsingikar asked him about his activities between August 19 and August 21. Davalbhakta said he was on his way to Baroda from Pune for work on August 19, but had to return mid-way due to a death in his family. He came home around 8.30 am on August 20, and that’s when he got to know about the murder.



Davalbhakta said he was present for the house search panchanama from 11 am on August 21, but had also been to his flat a few times to settle down his guests. Salsingikar claimed Davalbhakta was made to sign the panchanama papers prepared by the police and he was giving false statements.

Davalbhakta denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the courtdirected that the CD of the postmortem and X-ray reports of the body be sent to the forensic laboratories in Delhi and Mumbai for making copies, which have to be given to the defence lawyers.