‘Threat to rationalists remains’: Narendra Dabholkar family to move Supreme Court after convict gets bail

Hamid also pointed out that CBI is yet to challenge the acquittal of the three people by the Pune court in the 2024 judgment. (File/Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

A day after Sharad Kalaskar, one of the two men convicted in the 2013 murder of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, the rationalist’s son, Dr Hamid, Thursday called the development disappointing and said they would move the Supreme Court to challenge the order.

Hamid also pointed out that the investigation agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is yet to challenge the acquittal of the three people by the Pune court in the 2024 judgment.

The Bombay High Court Wednesday granted bail to Kalaskar, casting doubt on his identification as the assailant.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Hamid said the murders of Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi, and Gauri Lankesh were interconnected. “The chargesheets in all these cases clearly reflect this, and it has been brought out before the court. The mastermind behind these crimes has not yet been arrested. It was a larger conspiracy against rationalist thought,” he said.