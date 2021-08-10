By Congress: Narayan Dabhade killing scene recreated

Mohanrao Shete's team enacted the entire incident in which Dabhade was martyred while hoisting the Indian tricolour 79 years ago after Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan of Quit India Movement to make the British leave the country.

In an attempt to highlight the contribution of the Congress in the freedom movement, the city unit of the party on Monday recreated the incident in which freedom fighter Narayan Dabhade was killed by the British on August 9, 1942, at the Congress Bhavan.

On Monday, Mohanrao Shete’s team enacted the entire incident in which Dabhade was martyred while hoisting the Indian tricolour 79 years ago after Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan of Quit India Movement to make the British leave the country.

“The August Kranti Din was observed in the city Congress office. Mahatma Gandhi had given the slogan of Quit India Movement on August 8, 1942, and there were agitations against the British rule across the country. All senior Congress leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, were arrested by the British and were kept at various places. The next day agitation intensified with freedom fighters unfurling the Indian tricolour. Dabhade too hoisted the flag at Congress Bhavan but was shot by the British,” said Ramesh Bagawe, city Congress chief.

Senior Congress leader Ulhas Pawar also spoke on the significance of August Kranti Din in the freedom struggle while informing about the contribution of the city unit in the freedom struggle.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.