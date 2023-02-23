D Y Patil hospital conducts first-of-its-kind robotic hip and knee joint replacement surgery on three patients

Dr D Y Patil hospital in Pimpri has successfully conducted first-of-its-kind robotic hip and knee joint replacement surgery on three patients.

The surgery included artificial joint replacement of the right hip of a 53-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, and a replacement of the right knee joint of a 46-year-old man.

“The hospital now has Robot named Mako and the usage of a third-generation robotic arm with a computer system has made surgery successful,” Dr Rahul Salunkhe, the Orthopaedic department head, said.

“Robot navigation eliminates the need to drill additional holes in the leg bones, resulting in less pain and a faster response,” he added.