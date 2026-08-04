Former Tripura and Bihar Governor and educationist DY Patil dies at 90

After starting his political career with the Maharashtra Congress, DY Patil left politics to devote himself to education.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readPuneAug 4, 2026 12:53 PM IST
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Former governor and education pioneer D Y Patil died in Kolhapur Tuesday. He was 90. Widely recognised in Maharashtra as “Shikshanmaharshi,” or visionary educationist, Patil, who served as the Governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal, left an enduring legacy across education, healthcare, and sports.

Dnyandeo Yashwantrao Patil began his political career with the Congress party, but later stepped away from active politics to focus on education.

He served as the mayor of Kolhapur from 1957 to 1962, and was elected as an MLA from the Panhala constituency in 1967 and 1972.

First engineering college in Navi Mumbai

Born on October 22, 1935, in Ambap, a small agrarian village in the Kolhapur district, he carved out a niche primarily in education.

In 1983, he established the Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology (RAIT), the first engineering college in Navi Mumbai. The Patil family runs engineering colleges, a medical college, and a school in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.

As many as three deemed universities, 6 private universities, and more than 180 educational institutions operate in cities such as Kolhapur, Mumbai, and Pune under the D Y Patil Group.

In recognition of his contributions to education and social service, he was honoured with the prestigious civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 1991.

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The D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is named after him.

He is survived by four sons and a daughter.

His sons Dr Sanjay D Y Patil, Satel Patil, Vijay D Y Patil, Dr Ajinkya D Y Patil, and daughter, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, and other members are active in the education and healthcare sectors. Satej, a former Maharashtra minister of State for Home, Dr Sanjay, and his grandson Ruturaj Patil are active in politics and social work.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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