Former Tripura and Bihar Governor and educationist DY Patil dies at 90

In recognition of his contributions to education and social service, D Y Patil was honoured with the prestigious civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 1991. (File Photo/D Y Patil University)

Former governor and education pioneer D Y Patil died in Kolhapur Tuesday. He was 90. Widely recognised in Maharashtra as “Shikshanmaharshi,” or visionary educationist, Patil, who served as the Governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal, left an enduring legacy across education, healthcare, and sports.

Dnyandeo Yashwantrao Patil began his political career with the Congress party, but later stepped away from active politics to focus on education.

He served as the mayor of Kolhapur from 1957 to 1962, and was elected as an MLA from the Panhala constituency in 1967 and 1972.

First engineering college in Navi Mumbai

Born on October 22, 1935, in Ambap, a small agrarian village in the Kolhapur district, he carved out a niche primarily in education.