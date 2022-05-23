US-based institute awards Cyrus Poonawalla

The US-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has awarded the Dean’s Medal to Serum Institute of India (SII) chairman Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla.

The award was presented to Dr Poonawalla during the convocation ceremony held on May 21, 2022, an official statement issued Monday said. Past awardees include social justice advocate Cheryl Dorsey, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Laurie Garrett and former Baltimore health commissioner Leana Wen.

Dr Poonawalla founded the SII, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, in Pune in 1966. Notably, the SII supplied the measles vaccine to UNICEF and PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) from 1990 to 2016, preventing an estimated 22 million deaths.

Dr Poonawalla said, “It is a proud moment for me to receive this prestigious award by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Over the years, our constant endeavour has been to provide high-quality vaccines with regular supplies, which ensure excellent immunization coverage to children and families worldwide at an affordable, sustainable price points. This award is a motivation for SII to take up bigger challenges ahead and fortifies our objective of inclusive healthcare for all.”