Cyclonic situation on Arabian Sea: 3 NDRF teams deployed in Mumbai, 6 in other coastal parts of state

The teams are from the Pune-based 5th Battalion of NDRF. The teams are from the Pune-based 5th Battalion of NDRF.

As a cyclonic situation develops on the Arabian Sea, a total of nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in coastal areas of Maharashtra, including three in Mumbai. These teams are from the Pune-based 5th Battalion of NDRF. While three were already deployed in Mumbai, six more have been deployed in other coastal areas on Monday morning.

Among the six deployed on Monday, two are in Palghar district and one each in Thane, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Singhudurg districts. This deployment is being done as per the requisition of the Relief and Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra government. Each team of the NDRF comprises specialist search and rescue groups, with engineering, technical and electrical experts, along with paramedics.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.