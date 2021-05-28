Cyclones Tauktae and Yaas leave exceptionally wet trail in May across India: IMD

A man wades through a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021. (REUTERS)

Cyclones Tauktae and Yaas that battered Indian coasts within a span of 10 days brought bountiful country-wide rainfall during the past fortnight.

An otherwise peaking summer during May, the period between May 12 and 26 this year, experienced significant rainfall — from heavy to very heavy showers ranging up to extremely heavy rain over most parts of the country, all triggered by these cyclones.

Unlike one or two sporadic local events of thunderstorms reported, May this year will end as an exceptionally wet month over the country in recent times.

Cyclone Tauktae affected weather and caused rain across the western coast for a week. Post landfall over Gujarat, it continued to bring wet weather over west and north India, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Cyclone Yaas over the Bay of Bengal brought rainfall mainly over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar for about three days.

The all India weekly rainfall (with respect to the long period average) for two consecutive weeks — May 12 – 19 and May 20 – 26, has been surplus by 127 percent and 94 percent, respectively, the rainfall data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

The pre-monsoon rainfall for the country, that is, for March to May (till May 28) stood at 18 percent excess (with respect to the long period average).

Homogeneous region-wise, below-normal rainfall and dry summer prevailed only over the northeast, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in May.